Second Annual Low Brass Choir Concert

By Ashlin Penn

A&E Editor

Cameron University’s Music

Department is proudly presenting their second annual Brass Choir Concert directed by Dr. Lucas Kaspar.

It will feature Cameron Students, Advanced High School Band students, as well as other hobby musicians in the community.

This ensemble has about 25 members who play a range of instruments in the Brass Family and will include trombones, trumpets and tubas.

While the concert will be primarily focused on the Brass instruments, there will also be some accompanying percussion instruments.

Assistant Professor of Music, Dr. Lucas Kaspar is the director and creator of this ensemble, which debuted in Spring of 2021.

Kaspar’s Masters and Doctoral Degree are both in trombone performance, and his passion for music is evident. This is his second year at Cameron teaching band and low brass.

He spoke about the content of the concert and what audiences can expect to hear.

“The concert will just really feature music that sounds good for brass instruments,” he said.

“There’s no theme to the concert, we’re playing music all the way back from the 1700’s, opera music, all the way to movie scores.”

Audiences can look forward to a wide range of music, and Dr. Kaspar wants to use the concert as a learning experience for the community.

Each piece will feature a different brass instrument, and an ensemble member will introduce each of the primary instruments and its capabilities and origins.

Kaspar is looking forward to performing the music and paying respect to each composer being featured. He also looks forward to continuing to grow and expand the group.

He encourages people to attend the concert as there will be something to enjoy for everyone.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on April 30 in the University Theatre. Tickets are $10 for Adults, $8 for Senior Citizens/Military Members/Non-CU Students and free admission for CU Students/Faculty/Staff who present their CU I.D.

For more information about the event, or if you are interested in auditioning for the group, you can send an email to Dr. Lucas Kaspar at LKaspar@cameron.edu or call him at (580) 581- 2802.