Cameron Theatre presents ‘9 to 5’ The Musical

By Brittney Payette

Managing Editor

Cameron’s Department of Art, Music, and Theatre Arts closed its theatre season with the musical comedy “9 to 5.”

The play is based on the 1980 hit film of the same name.

Country music star Dolly Parton wrote the music, and lyrics.

The musical comedy itself is about three secretaries who decide to get revenge on their misogynistic and arrogant boss.

The performance is scheduled at 7:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 21-24 in the University Theatre.

The cast consists of Araia Heathcott as Violet Newstead, Heather Martin as Doralee Rhodes, and Shalyn Bowles as Judy Bernly. The antagonist of the piece, Franklin Hart Jr., is played by Byron Phillips.

Also in the cast is Professor Shaun Calix as Joe, Dakota Weeks as Dwayne, Victor Quinones as Josh/Doctor, Angel Frasier as Missy/Candy Striper, Grace Norbury as Maria, Curtis Myers as Dick, and MacEwan Sanders as Tinsworthy/ Orderly. Additionally, they are joined by Carmen Head, Alvarado as Kathy; Trinity Logan as Margaret; and Cole Nowlin as Bob/Detective.

Nina Pebeahsy is the Stage Manager for the production, and her assistant is Aubrey Waxler.

Sidni Blalock is the properties designer and Jaeden Smith, Wardrobe. Francis Waweru, Nairobi is the running crew and Maliah Davis is the light board operator.

Also joining the crew are Richard Johns, fly crew, and Jericho Carmona, follow spot operator.

Associate Professor Eric Abbott is the costume and makeup designer, who is assisted by Aubrey Waxler.

Assistant Professor Ben Williams is the scenic and lighting designer, along with lighting design assistant is Carmen Head. Joey Roberts is the sound designer. Professor Scott Richard Klein is the director.

To reserve tickets or to get more information, call the Cameron Box Office Mo day through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (580) 581-2346.