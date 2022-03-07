Mythology and love in the underworld

By Ashlin Penn

A&E Editor

The Cameron University Theatre Department presented “Eurydice” the weekend of Feb. 17. Eurydice is one of the most famous Greek Myths of all time. However, Sarah Ruhl rewrote this tragedy with modern society in mind.

This love story is about the titular Eurydice, her lover Orpheus, and their journey in the Underworld. This tragedy is emotional, thought-provoking, and promotes reflection.

The show required a small cast, which created intimacy with the audience. “Eurydice” is also a one-act play that keeps the audience very engaged.

While a show will typically have four to five showings, this one only ran for three. Lawton experienced cold weather, which postponed the production.

The next production is “Nine to Five,” a musical featuring songs by Dolly Parton. The performance will take place the weekend of April 21, 2022.