CU HOMECOMING SPIRIT

By Ka’Tavia West

Staff Writer

The creation of Foam C’s has become a wonderful tradition for Homecoming at Cameron University, and this year is no different. Student Organizations and Departments get the chance to decorate a huge foam “C” to show their school spirit.

This year’s theme was “Into the Aggie Verse.” Elizabeth McMains is a student worker for the Housing department and had a blast creating their Foam C.

“I liked the Homecoming theme ‘Into the Aggieverse’ so I wanted the C to relate to it. The new Spider-Man movie fits perfectly into the multiverse comic book theme, so that’s what I went with.

Also, the movie already had the word ‘Home’ in the title, so it was easy to play off of that”.

She also credits Coordinator of Residence Life Emily Trail for some of their work, “Everyone in the Housing Department seemed to really like it! Emily had the idea to use actual webbing, which added a fun effect” McMains said.

She had lots of fun and would definitely do it again if she had the chance.

Alejah Ilidan is the Administration assistant in the Human Resources Department and took a slightly different approach to this year’s theme.

“The idea came from me combining everyone in the departments’ favorite marvel and DC superheroes with them as people. I liked seeing what everyone chose for their character. My student workers helped out a lot, some of the work was really tedious, but it was a lot of fun.”