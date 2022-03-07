Cameron’s Homecoming Events

Cameron initially scheduled Homecoming events for the week of Feb. 21-25. However, some of the events had to be rescheduled because of winter weather.

On Feb. 21, there was a novelty balloon artist in the McMahon Centennial Complex, and Family Feud night took place on Feb. 22 in the McCasland Ballroom. The events for the rest of the week were postponed because of the snow and ice.

On March 1, there was a Mini King Cake giveaway. To celebrate Mardi Gras, the Office of Campus Life gave out beads at the Mini King Cake giveaway.

On March 2, there was a Chick-Fil-A giveaway in the Academic Commons parking lot.

Voting for Homecoming Monarch opened on Feb. 22 until March 2, and the livestreamed coronation took place at 6:30 p.m. March 4 on the Cameron Campus Life Facebook page.

The Hypnotist was rescheduled for March 9.

There were also free CU-themed paint kits available to students.

For more information regarding other campus events and when the Homecoming Dance is rescheduled please contact the Office of Campus Life at Campuslife@cameron.edu.