Aggie Athletics Spotlight

Get to know the Cameron Softball team

By Rylan Stiles

Staff Writer

The Cameron Aggies softball team has a trio of new leaders for the 2022 season as three best friends from Oklahoma City.

Kylie French, Breley Webb, and Khmari Edwards led the softball team through their unique bond.

The team has finished with a winning record each season since 2014, making them the winningest program at Cameron University in that span.

In that time, the Aggies have cycled through three head coaches and countless student-athletes who have left a mark on the Black and Gold.

Webb, French and Edwards have been right in the middle of the success since 2019.

Under Dennis Furr, who recruited the trio, the Aggies finished with a 37-18 record, 20-10 within the Lone Star Conference, en route to the NCAA Super Regionals where they eventually fell to Texas A&M-Kingsville.

That was just the beginning for the tight-knit trio who spent their summers playing travel ball together.

Edwards said that when they found out they all committed to play at Cameron University “it was the best thing ever, you get to go to college for four years with your besties!”

Dennis Furr, the Aggies head coach from 2017- 2020, recruited all three players separately from the same travel ball roster, as the group arrived in Lawton, the transition was made easier by having familiar faces.

The Aggies hired now head coach Kayla Adams after the trio’s freshman season forcing them to deal with even more adjustments.

“Having to learn two completely different personalities, and coaching styles, we are used to playing for men [Head Coaches] and Kayla [Adams] is a bit different than that, less vocal, but it has not been too bad of a transition.” Webb said.

The players felt they grew with Adams, who is a first-time head coach.

“We have seen her mature and understand that we are leaders and to take feedback from us, that has been a big thing to mesh us all together as a team,” Webb said.

In the midst of their final season together, the Aggies have turned in a 17- 13 record thus far, boasting a winning record at home and in natural site contests this season.

The Black and Gold sit inside the top ten of the Lone Star Conference, which sees four teams ranked nationally.

Sitting just three games back of fourth place in the LSC, this senior group wants to have fun, and finish strong together the rest of this season, enjoying their last time sharing the diamond together.

When asked one word to describe their time at Cameron, French and Webb said “blessed.” Edwards added “unforgettable.”

One of those unforgettable games was freshman year, against Texas A&M-Commerce at regionals.

French jumped at the chance to say, a game in which the Aggies topped the Lions 6-5 on a walk-off home run by future Aggie Hall of Famer, Callie Busby who holds the all-time home run record at Cameron.

While Edwards agreed with French, Webb will be remembered for her no-hitter in 2021 against Oklahoma Baptist University.

“In the third inning, I was so confident, we scored a lot of runs, and my defense was backing me, and we were all hyped up,” Webb said.

The Aggies run-ruled OBU that day 12-0 in five innings as Webb did not surrender a hit, only allowing one walk to keep her from a perfect game, and striking out six batters.

In that same game, Webb got it done at the plate as well collecting a pair of hits, including an RBI double and scoring a run.

French and Edwards also collected hits that day during Webb’s no-hitter.

With the great success of the Aggie softball problem, fans around the Lawton community have taken note, packing the McMahon Field and Athletic Center for every contest.

The trio praised the fan atmosphere in their time at Cameron.

Each year on campus, the trio has experienced postseason play, despite a coaching change thrown in the middle of their tenure.

For Khmari Edwards, she made an immediate impact becoming an All-American as a freshman at second base.

With over half the season to go, the sky is the limit for what the most successful Athletic group on campus can achieve.