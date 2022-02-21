Rush Week: Why not Kappa Sigma?

By Ryan Martin

Student Life Editor

Over the past week, Cameron’s own Kappa Sigma Fraternity hosted their annual Rush Week, consisting of a game night, competitions at the Aggie Rec Center and catered Raising Canes absolutely free.

Sophomore Alec Santos is the rush chair of the fraternity, and had specific plans in mind of attacking his first

year in the position.

“We normally have bowling night but we decided to switch it up a bit (this spring),” Santos said.

“We decided to do a game night here and invited everybody to come out and play all types of board

games, card games, and video games. That was a great success.”

Santos was sure to include a night of learning as well as fun, giving visitors insight on what the fraternity’s values and missions are as a group.

“One of our biggest nights was definitely the Canes night. We had Canes come and cater an entire dinner. A bunch of people came out and we just talked about our values, and what we do within the community.”

Since becoming an official fraternity at Cameron in 2016, Kappa Sigma has been consistently involved with a wide range of student activities, community outreach, and all around volunteer activities in the Lawton area.

Not only will Cameron’s chapter soon become a nationally recognized fraternity, but they have also allocated

a ton of resources trying to build upon the already established relationships within the group itself.

Sophomore Logan Edwards recently became the new President of Kappa Sigma through the fraternity’s election process. He emphasized the idea of taking the term “brotherhood” to a new level, and is very excited to see what positive changes he can bring to the chapter.

“As we get ready to become a chapter and initiation all of these guys, I’d really like to shift the focus toward

growing as brothers and young men,” Edwards said.

“In the past we’ve focused a lot on numbers, but I really want my guys to see growth in themselves on every level. Overall, this entire experience is continuing to be an incredibly rewarding opportunity.”