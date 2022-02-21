Pandemic Perspectives

COVID-19 and Cameron life

By Brittney Payette

Co-managing Editor

From Jan. 18 through Jan. 30, Cameron converted to virtual instruction and required masks for everyone on both Lawton and Duncan campuses who were in an indoor, public space. Cameron offices and services continued to be available for Cameron employees, students, and any visitors.

Cameron sent out the instruction format changes through email, voicemail, and text messages, attributing the instruction format change to COVID-19 quickly spreading throughout campus.

Cameron recommended that people use N95 and KN95 masks, as recommended by the CDC.

Cybrien Dussenne, a graduate school student, going for his Master of Business Administration degree at Cameron, said that the change to a virtual format did not affect him much because most of his classes were already online. However, he did notice some changes made on campus because of COVID-19.

“There is a lot less people on campus, first of all,” Dussenne said. “And then, all the rules about wearing masks.”

Dussene tries to remain active despite COVID-19 and the changes that have arisen.

“I play baseball at Cameron,” Dussenne said. “so it’s pretty busy outside of school.”

Milka Forty, a Cameron bookstore worker, has noticed some differences at Cameron because of COVID-19.

“We have to disinfect constantly,” Forty said. “We have to wear masks at all times, specifically when we have a rush time. It is required for us to wear a mask.”

Forty said she would like for Cameron to push for more people to wear masks if Cameron experiences another spike in COVID-19 cases like Cameron did this time and to sanitize more, to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading more.

“Where they have the lunchtime and all that, I feel that it should be constantly disinfected more,” Forty said.

COVID-19 has been highly challenging for Forty, as it has for so many people.

“For myself personally, it’s a little bit difficult dealing with this situation since I have four kids at home that I have to take care of,” Forty said. “It worries anybody that works or studies. If you feel sick, don’t come in to get the books. Just wait for you to feel better.”

Daesha Brathwaite is a freshman and a Psychology major who lives in the Shepler dorms.

Brathwaite said that she thinks Cameron is handling COVID-19 well, considering the circumstances.

“I think realizing the problem early and moving to virtual was the best option,” Brathwaite said. “I don’t think there is anything else that could have been done. At this point, we just have to adapt. I think Cameron is doing a good job handling COVID correctly. Only so much can be done.”

Brathwaite said that although there could potentially be some negatives to moving to virtual instruction, there were also some positives.

“I felt great because I didn’t have to get ready for class,” Brathwaite said. “Instead, I could just lay in bed and prepare.”

Brathwaite tries to ensure that she still gets to do some normal things despite COVID-19, such as having movie nights or taking walks.

Cameron University resumed regular course instruction on Jan. 31. For more information about how Cameron is dealing with COVID-19, visit https://www.cameron.edu/covid-19.