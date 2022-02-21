Oklahoma-fresh, locally sourced

By Jackson Miller

Staff Writer

The Lawton Farmer’s Market had their grand opening of a new facility at 2 p.m on Feb. 11, 77 Southwest 4th St.

The following day, the festivities continued with many local businesses from freelancers to farmers looking to widen their scope of customers.

One of these businesses was “Penelope’s” by Stella Stanton, which is ran solely by herself.

Stanton specializes in making soaps, candles, lotions and balms, with the idea of catering to people who may have allergic reactions to other products that are on the current market.

“There’s no oats, no wheat, no soy and no animal products in mine,” Stanton said. “Most of my stuff has coconut oil in it, but I also have products that don’t have coconut.”

Stanton also saw an unexpected outcome from one of her products after giving her mother a sample of “Puppy Noses and Toeses,” which is a balm made to protect the noses and feet of dogs.

“My mom started using the product because she has arthritis really bad,” Stanton said, “and she said I should rename it to ‘it really works.’”

Another business that was at the Market was “A Perfect Brew” which is owned and operated by Katrina Battle.

Started at the beginning of 2020, Battle’s business focuses on brewed coffee and teas that are locally roasted and sourced.

“I really started getting into coffee while in college.” Battle said. “My first job on campus at UCO, I worked in a coffee shop my first year, and I just knew that I wanted to own my own coffee shop after that.”

As for the teas, Battle has her own personal favorite.

“I’m more of a coffee drinker, but my favorite tea would have to be the black raspberry,” Battle said.

Although Battle does not have her own store, she hopes that having a space at the local market will help her eventually get her own space.

“The farmer’s market is my primary location,” Battle said. “I do think the new building will help bring in new customers and will help me open my own coffee shop one day.”

Another baking buiness baking present was “Treats by Sisters” which is operated by the sisters Joan Legako Froude and Mary Legako Stillick.

Although the sisters started mainly focusing on growing with the help of their brother, Dr. Ed Legako, they realized that growing crops in the Winter was a hassle, so they switched to baking.

“We grew up in Fletcher,” Froude said, “and when we retired, my brother started doing stuff at the family farm when my parents passed away and was instrumental in our business.”

They started their businesses with a small table and an assortment of produce at the market in 2008, and then shortly after that, went on to make dog treats and other baked goods, such as cookies.

“We have bacon, peanut butter and peanut-butter and bacon combination-flavored dog treats, which are some of our best-sellers.” Froude added.

Their brother Dr. Ed Legako was also in attendance, and helped oversee the operations of the market’s new

facility.

Legako said Cameron played a vital role in making the new market possible by allowing the previous farmer’s markets to operate in the Animal Science facility that is off the main campus.

“We couldn’t have been this busy without the fact that Cameron let us use the Animal Science building all these years.” Legako said. “Everything was already in place by this point.”

Legako’s passion for farm-sourced food was instilled in him at a young age by his father, who grew up during the Great Depression.

“Those people thought differently about food back then,” Legako said. “I had to take over our farm after my dad got sick, and pretty soon I was doing all of the gardening.”

Legako hopes that the current space will not only work as a local market, but also as a community building with many uses.

“I want this to be the place where people go on Saturdays,” Legako said. “It’s a very multicultural and open place, and that is a very good thing.”

Some upcoming events for the Lawton Farmer’s Market include Dog Days which will take place in May, and the Tomato Festival, which should take place in June.

For those wishing to attend the market, it is opened every Saturday from 8 a.m-1 p.m at 77 Southwest 4th St in Lawton.