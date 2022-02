GIVE IT A SHOT: from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on February 1st, in the McCasland Ballroom, Cameron hosted a CU Blood Drive.

Donors received a free t-shirt, candy and a free adult admission to the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum located at 1700 NE 63rd St. in Oklahoma City.

For more information about future Blood Drive events, visit www.yourbloodinstitute.org.