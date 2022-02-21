BUCKET AFTER BUCKET

Maighan Hedge breaks school record for career points

By Jimm Alley

Sports Editor

The Cameron women’s basketball team put on a show-stopping performance on Jan. 20, pulling out the win thanks to an incredible buzzer-beater by King for the one-point victory. Still, the night’s biggest story came earlier in the second half when Senior guard Maighan Hedge set a new school record.

It’s late in the third quarter; Cameron University is down by four points in a close game against UT Permian Basin. Number ten, King dumps off a pass to number four Hedge at the three-point line. Hedge makes her advance, lines up the shot, and takes it, swish! The Aggies bench roars with excitement to celebrate this incredible achievement. Hedge has broken the school record for points.

After the game, head coach Emma Andrews had much to say about Hedge and the record. Andrews gave much praise to her growth as a player and as a person throughout her years at Cameron.

“People don’t realize how much work this kid puts in every day,” Andrews said. “There is a reason why she is the best player to come through Cameron, and it’s because she is the first one in the gym everyday. She is not afraid of the big moments or to take the shot.”

Even though Hedge is happy to have the record, it does not mean she is content. Hedge has her eyes set on a championship and plans to secure one before her time is up at Cameron.

“That’s what I’ve set out to do in my four years here.” Hedge said. “Each year, we keep getting closer, and this year I think we have a good shot at it, so I’m gonna give it everything I have to try and go out with a ring.”

Hedge came to Cameron all the way from Melbourne, Australia. She is a sports and exercise science major with hopes of being a physical therapist one day. After Hedge finishes playing at Cameron, she would like to go back home to Australia and continue her playing career there while also furthering her studies in physical therapy.

“I hate seeing people being injured and on the sideline.” Hedge said. “I just wanna help people be able to get back to their sport.”

Whether at Cameron or back home, Hedge is a dominant offensive player. Through 18 games this season, Hedge is currently averaging 22.4 points per game with a 3.9 average on assists and 2.3 steals per game on the defensive side.

Hedge’s playing career has indeed been something special, and it is highly unlikely this team will have another player like her anytime soon. Now that Hedge has become the school record holder, it will be hard to deny that she might be the best basketball player the Aggies have had to date.