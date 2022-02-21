(and why you should get good at it)

By Jashua Orndorff

Staff Writer

The natural process that is change is a prominent feature of life that occurs every second of every day.

Change is an aspect of our world that happens to everything.

Whether it be popularity or drastic lifestyle transformations, alterations of all sorts tend to tread close behind us as we progress throughout our endeavors.

Change is an inevitable experience that is commonplace within the day-to-day grind. It is an unavoidable element of life we are intertwined with that can have positive or negative effects.

While it is a constant that everyone deals with, adapting effectively can be a struggle.

At times, there will be developments wherein we cannot affect the outcome or revert the actions that led to it, forcing us to acclimate to the current experience overall. As such, it is crucial to learn how to adjust.

The ability to adapt is an acquired skillset in itself. One’s capability to readjust themselves develops as they grow and gather their own experiences.

Throughout our lives there will be several occasions that will force us to adapt out of necessity. With the ongoing pandemic, many have been placed into positions where they have no other option except to comply with the new societal norms.

Because change continuously occurs over time, many have created strategies to cope with the process of adaptation.

There are a variety of ways to deal with the process of adapting to change.

According to Homewood Health, an individual might find experiencing change easier by keeping an open mind.

By taking this step, one does not only keep themselves open to new possibilities but also provides the chance to develop a different frame of thought toward those possibilities.

Being open to new experiences allows us to delve into new perspectives as well, rather than staying in the lanes we are used to.

It is important to also manage your self-care.

Self-care can involve things such as having a healthy diet or maintaining your overall physical health.

This allows for better preparation against stressful situations. By keeping proper health and continuously caring for ourselves, we can build up our own support as we tackle what situations may come.

One other way someone may adapt to change is through the process of stress management.

Stress can be a debilitating factor when it comes to adapting to change. Some strategies to manage stress include exercise, meditation and listening to music.

By managing your own stress, you allow more room to settle into what is changing.

One primary factor in all these strategies is one’s overall ability to stay positive.

Upholding positivity enables one to have control over their response to change.

Although this may seem difficult at times, keeping a positive outlook on the situation can help thwart the negative effects of stress that may come from change.

Sometimes it seems like the ability to adapt to changing situations is undervalued and overlooked, despite change being particularly prevalent in today’s society.

The concept of change can be daunting to consider.

For something that is inevitable, the effect it leaves constantly alters the rest of the world around it.

How you deal with change can have a crucial effect to your overall happiness throughout life.

Learning how to easily adapt is a skill that will save you stress and effort.