A CAMERON UNIVERSITY THEATRE PRODUCTION

Stop by the production: At 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18-20 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 21 in the Cameron University Theatre, the Art, Music and Theatre Arts Department will be putting on a production of ‘Jake’s Women’.

The comedy, written by Neil Simon, is about a writer who is going through marital issues, and he talks to various women in his life, some of which are in his imagination, while he is trying to save his marriage.