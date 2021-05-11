Cameron University’s Department of Communication, English and Foreign Languages publishes “The Gold Mine,” a CU student literary journal, once a year. Launched during the Spring 2010 semester, “The Gold Mine” provides Cameron students with a venue for their artistic work as well gives students experience in publishing

“The Gold Mine” features fiction, non-fiction, poetry, one-act plays, artwork and photo essays from CU students. All submissions must include the creator’s name, phone number, email address and type of submission. Literary works have a maximum length of 10 pages/3,000 words and must be submitted via a printed version. All artwork must be submitted on cd in jpeg format and must include an artist’s statement. Submissions are reviewed and selected for publication by the editorial staff and student readers.

We would like to share this year’s Gold Mine with you via the web by giving our audiences a chance to view the Gold Mine online by visiting The Gold Mine 2021 by Cameron University Collegian – issuu