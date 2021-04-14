Wussup Succa?

Cameron University’s Programming Activities Council (PAC) hosted “Wassup Succa” at 1 p.m. on March 30 in the McMahon Centennial Complex.

Students participated in a grab-and-go event in which they were able to choose a succulent from an available variety.

Then, students received a small silver pail for their plants.

Attendees picked up succulents during the first hour of the event. PAC hosts events for students on campus that range from grab-and-go events such as this one to virtual concerts for homecoming.

For more information about joining PAC email pac@cameron.edu for more information.