It just makes cents

By Brittney Payette – Student Life Editor

Yaping “Ping” Ligon is currently Cameron University’s only Financial Resource Specialist and the creator of CU’s Money Talks Program. As a Financial Resource Specialist, she helps students with personal and college related finances. She can help students understand college payments, aid options, credit, car buying, and more.

The Money Talks program started in Spring of 2019 when Ligon was looking to build the program after mostly helping students individually. She decided to do the Q&A tables as a way to advertising the program, especially after her office became closed to students because of COVID-19.

“CU Money Talks is designed to be a Q&A session that has been offered weekly via Zoom in addition to the MCC Lobby Tabling roughly every other week,” Ligon said. “I will probably adjust to format when my team member hops on board. I envision more themed discussions/workshops. The open Q&A hasn’t been very popular; perhaps it’s just not approachable or just too open.”

Her last session was a Q&A table at the on April 21 in the MCC. Ligon plans to return in the fall with some workshops.

“In terms of college finances I work hand in hand with the financial aid office,” Ligon said. “Since academic performance often affects student aid, I keep in touch with tutoring centers, and advisors. For personal finances I use a variety of non-biased consumer protections publications and websites if [a] student ask[s] for resources, but I really try to keep things simple. There is no need to make personal finances too complicated, especially if I am working with an individual and I am able to ask questions about their situation to best guide them.”

Ligon works with financial aid, advisors, and tutoring centers because college performance affects student aid. She also uses a multitude of non-biased consumer protection publications and websites if a student requests some resources to assist them further.

“New students often wonder how they are going to pay for college. Current students might ask how their grades will impact their ability to remain in college or continue to receive their aid. For personal finances, I tend to get questions about credit and borrowing.”

Ligon advises that students set themselves up for success because doing well the first time is efficient and cost effective. She asks that students do not avoid student services if they are feeling overwhelmed.

“We are here to help and we promise you are not the only student who has your question or faces a similar challenge,” Ligon said. “Asking for help does not make you any less independent, the you still have to take action and make things happen.”

She also asks that students reach out early, at the first hint that there might be trouble or confusion.

“The earlier on we can step in to lend a hand or offer some advice, the more options there are,” Ligon said.

Ligon is in her office year round, including during intersessions and during the summer. Over the summer, she plans on joining the new Student Enrichment Team in Nance Boyer. For more information or to ask questions, contact Ligon at yligon@cameron.edu or call 580-581-6753.