Coming together in the right place at the right time

By Brittney Payette

Student Life Editor

At 7:30 p.m., Feb. 18-20, and at 2p.m., Feb. 21, the Cameron University Art, Music, and Theatre Arts Department will host a performance of Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” in the Cameron Theatre.

Dr. Deidre Onishi is directing the play, chosen specifically as an complement to this year’s academic festival theme of “Connections: Information Transfer Between People.” “In fact,” Onishi said, “it is the opposite of connections. It is people being disconnected.”

The play is about two tramps, Vladimir and Estragon, who are waiting near a tree for a man called Godot but neither are really sure if they are in the right place, at the right time, or if Godot is actually going to come.

“Waiting for Godot” is a tragicomedy, which combines comedy and tragedy together resulting in both serious and humorous moments.

The characters in the play talk among themselves, about things ranging from why they are there and whether or not they should hang themselves.

“I love the silences,” Onishi said. “The pauses and the silences, it lulls you.”

To put on the production, the cast and crew really had to come together and work as a team; everyone had to do their part.

Onishi specifically expressed her appreciation for her Stage Manager Ciara Renée and Assistant Stage Manager Sidni Blalock, “This has just been an excellent cast and crew,” Onishi said.

Renée enjoys helping put on productions with the Cameron Theatre.

“I like showing leadership,” Renée said. “I like being involved with the cast, spending time with them and making sure that they know their lines and words.”

The cast includes Payton Williams as Vladimir, Joey Roberts as Estragon, Curtis Myers as Lucky, and Maliah Davis as Pozzo.

Stephanie Sabol was the Lighting Designer, Nina Pebeahsy was the sound board operator, Micah Harris, running crew, and Abbie Rinestine was the house manager.

Additionally, Aubrey Waxler served as light board operator, Dakota Barbee was the properties designer, Francis Waweru, Nairobi Kenya, Jade Ellis are running crew, and Cole Nowlin was wardrobe.

Associate Professor Eric Abbott was the costume and makeup designer, and Assistant Professor Ben Williams was the scene designer.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens, military, Cameron faculty and staff, and non-Cameron students.

CU students receive one free admission with their CU I.D.

To reserve tickets for this production please call the box office at 580-581- 2478. Cameron’s box office is open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Cameron will hold auditions for “Theory of Relativity” at 7 p.m., Feb. 22-23, in the Cameron University Theatre.

Auditions are available for people who are high school age and up.

Prospective performers should come prepared with a memorized song that is from a Broadway Musical of 16 bars.

Clothing should be comfortable and appropriate.

Please come prepared to read from the script.

For more information, contact the Department of Art, Music, and Theatre Arts at 580-581-2346.