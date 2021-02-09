CU falls to high-powered Lions

By Jim Alley

Sports Editor

On Jan. 22, The

Cameron Men’s basketball team suffered a heartbreaking home loss to the Arkansas Fort Smith Lions (UAFS), 85-76.

The Lions got off to a hot start on offense and never let up on the Aggie defense.

The offense for Cameron was a different story, however; junior guard Brock Schreiner was once again the leading scorer for the Aggies.

With 35 minutes of court time, Schreiner scored 19 points while making four out of six of his free throw attempts and picking up three steals on defense.

Schreiner would fall one point short of his third straight 20-plus point performance.

After the game, Schreiner said the Aggies struggled to actualize their strategy on defense.

“We didn’t really go out and execute our game plan at the beginning,” Schreiner said. “We knew they had some shooters, and they can get off for big games.”

Schreiner specifically mentioned number ten from the Lions, guard Peyton Brown, who dropped a whopping 38 points on the Aggies.

“I really think the big thing is we didn’t execute,” Schreiner said, “and we didn’t get their guys off the line like we should have.”

Cameron would begin to fight back through most of the first half, even gaining the lead over the Lions at one point.

Though, the lead would not last long as the score at halftime was 47- 34 with the Lions on top.

The Lions would come out swinging in the second half of the game, quickly lengthening the gap on the scoreboard.

The Lions maintained a ten-point lead for almost the entire second half.

The Aggie offense was able to regroup and keep scoring consistently enough to make it a close game.

Sadly, much of the second half would be like the first with the Cameron defense struggling to keep up.

Head coach Andrew Brown was disappointed with his team’s inability to make any significant stops on defense.

Brown said much of the Aggie’s struggles boiled down to “our immaturity defensively. We did not come out in this game and play hard defensively in the first half.”

The poor defensive play in the first half outshined how well the Aggies performed on offense, especially in the game’s final minutes.

With no more than 60 seconds left on the clock, it seemed as though they might be able to complete a stunning comeback.

But the Lions offense was able to slow down the game just enough to hold on to win.

The Cameron men’s team is now 1-8 through the start of the season.

For more information about Cameron athletics, visit cameronaggies.com.