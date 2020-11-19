EXTRA! EXTRA! Calling ALL Journalists!!

Are you looking for an exciting new journey?

Share your voice as a writer or editor for The Cameron Collegian!

Scholarships and Tuition waivers are available now!

For more information, please email Professor David Bublitz at dbublitz@cameron.edu.

The Journalism and Media Production program is a student-centered multiple media focused degree. The program develops students’ technical abilities, fosters critical thinking and problem solving, and prepares students for entry into graduate school and media-related professions.