CU Students Siege the Stage

‘Eight Reindeer Monologues’ cast prepares for show

By Brittney Payette

Copy Editor

The Cameron Theatre department is putting on their production of the “Eight Reindeer Monologues” at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 19-21 and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 22.

“The Eight Reindeer Monologues” is an adult dark comedy about Santa’s reindeer, who accuse Santa of harassment and corruption.

Santa’s reindeer end up revolting against one another, with Comet and Dasher going up against Vixen, Cupid, and Blitzen. Dancer and Hollywood are unwilling to take sides and serve as referees.

Comet and Dasher plot against Vixen and Blitzen, and Cupid tries to comfort Vixen.

The cast includes Curtis Myers (Dasher), Ciara Renee (Vixen), Cole Nolin (Comet), Aubrey Waxler (Blitzen), Connor Reid (Cupid), Mark Branson (Hollywood), Shalyn Bowles (Dancer), and Dakota Barbee (Donnor).

The cast and crew have been hard at work designing everything from the costumes, to the lighting, to the sets.

The design team is made up of Cameron University students.

Stephanie Sabol, Lawton, is the stage manager; Sidni Blalock, Duncan, is the make-up designer and sound board operator; Maliah Davis, Lawton, is the lighting board operator; Emily Whatley, Duke, is the scenic charge artist;

and Carmen Head, Alvarado, Texas, is the house manager.

The director of this production is Scott Richard Klein, the costume designer is Eric Abbott, and the lighting and scenic designer is Ben Williams.

Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens, military, Cameron faculty and staff and non-Cameron students. Cameron students receive one free admission with their CU I.D.

Also upcoming in Cameron’s Theatre Department is “Waiting for Gadot.”

Auditions for the Cameron production of “Waiting for Gadot” are Dec. 1-3, and the performance for is Feb. 18-21.

Auditions for Disney’s “Freaky Friday the Musical” are Feb. 6-7 and the performance is scheduled for April 15-18.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, seating for the performances will be limited.

To make reservations, call the box office at (580) 581-2480 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.