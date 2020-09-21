Jumpstarting Cameron Athletics: Department hosts virtual silent auction

By Cam Alsbrook

Sports Editor

From Sept. 8-25, the Cameron Athletics Department is hosting their first ever virtual silent auction session to fundraise for the Cameron Aggies. This auction features antiques collected by sports coaches in a straight-forward process

The items came from collections, coach contacts and more.

Athletic Director Jim Jackson encouraged coaches to seek out items for the auction, said sports information director Kenton Means.

“We wanted this to be different than most silent auctions in the past as it was all outside memorabilia,”

Means said, “Nothing Cameron related.”

Since the possibility of fundraisers and sports camps during the summer was essentially off the table, the goal

for the fundraiser was to bring back some of the money that would usually come through during the summer.

For any bids made, proceeds will go toward the donating program rather than a cash pool to be distributed evenly.

Sports fans are able to donate to the Cameron Aggies directly through general donation or by being a part of the Gold Club, which is the booster exclusive club which would normally give access to things such as special events or season tickets, if not for COVID-19.

The more money people bid on items, the more monetary support the sports programs receive in the next sports season.

The fundraiser includes items such as an official National Football League (NFL) ring, bearing the insignia

and color scheme of the Green Bay Packers.

Also included in the auction is the artist signed “Teach Me, Grandpa” print by Enoch Kelly Haney, which depicts a grandfather helping his granddaughter learn an instrument, as well as an autographed “Flaming Lips” album cover of their “Oczy Mlody” album.

Kenton Means does not have any favorite items included in the auction, but recommended a few. “There are a

collection of golf cards [“Champions of Golf, the Masters Collection 1934 – 1997” donated by PGA Professional Rick Goodwin] and magazine covers with some pretty legendary golfers that our head volleyball coach Brandon Stephenson donated,” Means said, “that I think any golf aficionado would love to have in their collection.”

In total there are 38 items included in the auction, and bidders have until Sept. 25 to bid on items.

The silent auction’s description at cameronaggies.com advises potential bidders to keep checking back on their bids, as the bidders will not be notified if they are outbid at any point.

To bid on a chosen item, a bidder simply needs to email Kenton Means at kemeans@cameron.edu or call the

Athletics office at 580-581-2303.

At the end of the bidding period, the accumulated funds will go towards the individual sports program that donated the bid item.

The silent auction has a varying starting bid on each item, so some items may be easier to get than others.

For more information about the Silent Auction, or to inquire about the sports programs, information is available on cameronaggies.com, or call the Athletics office at 580-581-2303.