Humans of Cameron:

I see myself pursuing a new passion or occupation in four years.

Throughout college, I’ve jumped from interest to interest with nothing really set in stone.

I’m hoping to find something that really grabs my attention, but if not, I’ll be on the hunt for it.

My greatest struggle at the moment to trying to find out what I want to do for the rest of my life. There are a lot of different paths one can take in life.

The world is a big place and is full of different opportunities and professions.

I can see myself trying and exploring different things after college, and though I’m excited to see where I’ll end up, I currently struggle trying to find out where to start.

I want to be someone who makes an impact in people’s lives.

I’ve always been a lover of seeing people go through a powerful transformation, whether it be emotional, physical, or spiritual.

I think my purpose in life is to help people achieve a better and newer version of themselves.

— Savon Matthews