“Fahrenheit 451” showing at the theater in October

By Brittney Payette

Copy Editor

The show must go on for Cameron University’s Theatre department despite the current pandemic, and precautions are being taken to ensure that productions can continue to occur in a way that is safe and entertaining.

Auditions for Cameron’s production of “Fahrenheit 451” took place Aug. 18 through Aug. 20. The play is an adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451,” a dystopian novel that takes place in an American city where books are illegal.

The main character, Guy Montag, is a firefighter, but instead of putting out fires, he is told to start them. His job is to burn books; however, new people that he meets cause Montag to reconsider whether he should be burning books, and why they were outlawed in the first place.

There were eight characters casted for the production: Montag, two paramedics, Beatty, Clarisse, Mildred, Mrs. Hudson, and Faber.

The director of Cameron’s production of “Fahrenheit 451” is Deidre Onishi. They are still looking for people to help run the light and sound boards, and they can provide training to anyone interested.

Chair of the Theatre Department, Scott Richard Klein, said the department is taking extra precautions to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are very conscious of Covid-19,” Klein said. “Before each rehearsal everyone has their temperature taken. We are social distancing, and we plan on the cast wearing facial coverings for ‘Fahrenheit 451.’”

In addition to these new safety measures, seating for the performances will also be limited.

To make reservations, call the box office at (580) 581-2480, from 9 a.m-5 p.m, Monday through Friday.

When attending a performance, it is asked that you wear a face covering, per campus policy in light of COVID-19.

Performances for “Fahrenheit 451” will run from Oct. 1-4 in the University Theatre.

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Cameron students receive one free admission.

Admission is 12 dollars for adults and 10 dollars for everyone else.

Aside from “Fahrenheit 451,” the Theatre Department is planning three other productions this semester.

Auditions for the Eight Reindeer Monologues are taking place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5-6 in the University Theatre.

Only one person will be on stage at a time for the monologues.

The Eight Reindeer Monologues are monologues that are done by Santa’s Reindeer. This is considered to be a dark comedy and is not recommended for children.

Auditions for “Waiting for Gadot” are Dec. 1-3 and the performance for “Waiting for Gadot” is Feb. 18- 21.

Auditions for Disney’s “Freaky Friday: the Musical” are Feb. 6-7 and the performance is scheduled for April 15-18.

For more information, please call the box office at (580) 581-2480 if you have any questions or wish to make reservations.