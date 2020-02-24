By Adrianna Finch

Student Life Editor

Cameron University’s Student Government Association (SGA) is a student-run organization comprised of elected senators and representatives from active organizations and clubs on Cameron’s campus.

SGA’s President Darius Morris said that SGA makes sure students’ voices are heard and that appropriate action is taken to address concerns.

“I believe I act as a student body president,” Morris said. “My primary job and focus is to hear from the student body and listen to their voices and concerns. I then take that to the administration.

“I also act as a liaison from the administration to the student body to make sure that they are aware of any important details and/or information,” Morris said.

Morris also said that SGA has been designing regalia and working with the new bookstore to ensure that all books are correct for students.

“It was noticed that the policy was not up to date with what [Cameron] is currently doing,” Morris said. “We created a policy that we hope will be beneficial for everyone involved. We are still waiting to hear back from the administration at this moment.”

SGA currently has three officers: President Darius Morris, Vice President Cecelia Brown and Treasurer Jose Olivo, as well as 40-60 active representatives from different student organizations and clubs.

Morris encouraged all active campus organizations to send a representative to an SGA meeting; meetings occur at 5:15 p.m. every Monday in Cynthia Ross Hall, Room 111.

Students are welcome to sit in during meetings, but they do not have voting rights.

However, there are multiple ways for students to have speaking and voting privileges.

For one, students may come to meetings and request to be a senator. They can also request to be a representative from their own organizations.

If students do not have the time to commit to being active members of SGA, there are still ways to be involved with the organization.

Students can talk to an organization’s representative or various committee members to voice their concerns.

Another way is to visit the SGA office and speak to senators or representatives directly.

Morris said that more students could benefit from knowing about SGA.

“I feel that it doesn’t hurt to further educate students about SGA,” Morris said. “I think that there are ways to inform traditional students as well as nontraditional students.”

Morris said that he wants to work on transparency and awareness.

“One of my worries is that students don’t know what SGA can provide for them,” Morris said. “I want students to know that they are not pawns in the field of high education. I want them to know that they have voices and that they are heard.”

For more information about, call President Darius Morris at cusga@cameron.edu.