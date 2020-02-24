A Broken Record: Marking a new largest win gap

By Cam Alsbrook

Sports editor

At 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 20, the Women’s Basketball division faced off against Oklahoma Christian University (OC) in the Aggie Gym, beating the visiting team in a dominant 79 – 58 victory.

The teams remained evenly matched until the end of the second period, with the Aggies’ Maighan Hedge’s twelve point push putting the Aggies one point behind the OC Eagles.

Guard player Amaka Nwakamma scored another twelve points during the first half, sparking tactical offensive pressure from the Aggies that lasted for the remainder of the game.

The Aggies have been top of the league in the Lone Star Conference, claiming victories in six of their last eight games, with this game setting a record for the team as the largest margin of victory to date.

This game was a must-win for the Aggies, so they could qualify for the Lone Star Conference tournament brackets, which is scheduled for March 4 in Frisco, Texas.

The Aggies and OC have faced off before, with the home team beating OC on Jan. 25. in a tight 79 – 71 lead thanks to crucial free throw plays, shadowed by necessary plays in the match.

Hedge was able to keep solid offensive pressure during the duration of the game after halftime, thanks to early plays made by Guard/Forward player Stephanie Peterson, who took nine rebounds and three assists.

The Aggies had another game on Feb. 22 against the University of Arkansas Fort Smith, and are scheduled to have another on Feb. 27 against the University of Eastern New Mexico (UENM), a team that currrently holds a seven-game win streak over the Aggies since Feb. 11, 2016.

In their most recent match on Jan. 31, the Aggies lost 68 – 67 due to a missed shot.

With the momentum from the victory against OC, the Aggies could have a shot at taking down UENM.

The final game leading to the Lone Star Conference Tournament is against West Texas A&M University (WTU), taking place on Feb. 29, in Canyon, Texas.

The Aggies have a losing streak against WTU, with WTU currently holding a heavily dominant seventeen-game win streak, stemming from a close 68 – 65 Aggie loss on Feb. 25, 2012.

The last game between the two teams took place Feb. 2, 2019 — where the Aggies lost 95 – 78, due to a fourth quarter offensive push from WTU.

Both UENM and WTU may prove to be a daunting challenge for the Aggies — but not impossible if the team can keep their strong synergy together.

The CU Women’s Basketball division is led by, who will be reaching her fourth year as the Head Coach on May 11.

For information about game tickets, questions, and other inquiries, contact Head Coach Emma Andrews at 580-581-2529, or email eandrews@cameron.edu.