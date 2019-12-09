Debate Team Throwdown: Cameron Christmas Classic

Up for debate: From Dec. 6 – 9 Cameron played host to a multitude of other universities from Oklahoma and Texas for the return of the annual Cameron Christmas Classic debate competition.
Participants tackled political topics such as the effects of impeaching President Trump and U.S. Government involvment in Mexican drug cartels.

