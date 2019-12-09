Aggies fall to SWOSU

By David Perkins

Sports Editor

At 1 p.m., Nov. 27, at the Aggie Gym, the Cameron women’s basketball team fell to Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) 92-67.

The Aggies were able to hang with SWOSU for the first two quarters but fell short in the second half.

Cameron played strong defense in the first quarter, holding SWOSU to only 15 points while answering back with 17 points.

The Bulldogs picked up the pace offensively in the second quarter, outscoring the Aggies by four points and picking up a two point lead at the end of the first half.

In the second half, SWOSU shifted gears and took a lead that Cameron could not overcome.

Cameron head coach Emma Andrews said that it was small mistakes and mental lapses that contributed to the loss.

“We started turning over and things went wrong,” Andrews said, “with every mistake, it begins to trickle down.”

Andrews said part of the problem this year is that the roster consists of a young, inexperienced team that is still learning to play together.

Andrews is optimistic about the future of the season though, as they focus on team building.

“We’re just so young and so many new faces we’re just trying to put it all together,” Andrews said.

“We have a new offense, a new defense and seven new kids that play a lot of minutes. That’s a ton of changes, and we’re trying to get it all to click.”

Freshman guard and forward Stephanie Peterson was Cameron’s points leader for the game.

She said that the biggest issue for the team is learning how to play as well in the second half as they did in the first half.

“I think, right now, our biggest issue is we can’t put four quarters together. We play well for two or three quarters but have trouble finishing,” Peterson said. “It’s promising, though, because we can build off of those two quarters.”

Wednesday’s game was the final game of a tough non-conference season. The lady Aggies will be competing in Lone Star Conference play from now through February.

For more information about CU women’s basketball, visit cameronaggies.com.