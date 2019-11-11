CU Psychology Clinic Relocation

By: Haylee Key; Staff Writer

In October 2016, Cameron University opened the Cameron Psychology Clinic (CPC) to help provide free mental health care to those who can’t otherwise afford it.

The CPC originally ran behind the BancFirst building at 2202 Ferris Ave.; it stayed in this building for three years until available space opened on campus. It relocated to 275 SW 27th St. on the east side of campus.

Associate Professor Dr. Joanni Sailor said this move resulted in three new rooms: play therapy, group therapy, and individual/couple therapy.

“This allows the CPC and the students to provide additional services we did not have when at the previous location,” she said.

The clinic is available to people from Lawton or its surrounding areas who are unable to meet their co-pays or insurance deductibles.

Cameron students can receive services from the Wellness Center rather than the CPC.

Therapists request potential clients to sign a recording authorization form for each session.

The clinic provides training for Master of Science of Behavioral Science graduate students in the Counseling, Marriage and Family Therapy tracks, and students use the videos for educational purposes.

Since its opening, the CPC has provided over 600 sessions to more than 100 individuals, couples and families.

Sailor said that working at the clinic offers experience for various psychology majors.

By the end of this academic year, 85 graduate students will receive training at the CPC.

The clinic employs licensed mental health supervisors who oversee the students’ work and offer feedback.

Sailor said she feels hopeful about the clinic’s future growth.

“My hopes are that the CPC will continue to grow in the services we can provide,” she said. “This academic year we are looking at providing anger management and parenting classes to the community.”

For more information about the CPC, contact the Cameron Psychology Clinic at (580)-581-3153 or cpc@cameron.edu.