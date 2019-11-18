Aggies Finish 2019 Cross Country Season

By David Perkins

Sports Editor

The Aggie men and women’s cross-country teams wrapped up their 2019 seasons at the NCAA Division 2 South Central Regional Meet on Nov. 9 in Canyon Texas.

Both the men and women’s teams have proven themselves over the year, becoming two of the most successful sports programs for Cameron in the 2018-2019 season.

Cameron Senior James Majenge led the Cross Country mens team to a 9th place overall finish in the Regional Meet. Majenge came in 13th place in a field of over 180 runners.

The women’s team had a 22nd place overall finish led by Cameron sophomore Alma Duran who came in 68th place in a field of nearly 200 runners.

Majenge and Duran have been the top performers for the men and women’s teams respectively.

Head cross country coach Zach Johnson has been happy to see his runners perform so well.

“The women’s team didn’t do as well as I would have hoped, mainly because of the injuries we’ve had over the season,” Johnson said. “We’ve had quite a few runners having to sit out on the side this season. Some of them from past injuries in the very beginning. Too many.”

As for both men and women’s teams, Cameron had a strong performance in their own highly competitive Lone Star Conference (LSC) conference.

They had some tough breaks, but they came very close to making nationals — particularly the men.

However, there is a sole exception: Majenge has set records and led the team this entire fall season for Cameron.

Majenge made nationals as an individual qualifier for his high-performance.

This means that, since he has consistently placed well and performed at such a high level, he received recognition for it.

On Nov. 21, Majenge and Coach Johnson will fly to nationals to compete on Nov. 23 in Sacramento, California.

“The big goal for him is to make Top 40. Top 40 individuals make all American,” Johnson said. “You just have to be good on the right day and pace yourself very well. You also have to manage to stay calm throughout the race.”

Majenge has consistently placed at the top of the competition, and the LSC is very much aware of that.

He will go on to be the only representative on the cross-country program for Cameron at nationals this year.

The Cameron women’s cross-country team also made a strong appearance at Regionals.

Alma Duran has been a consistent leader throughout the season for the Aggies.

The women’s team has dealt with many setbacks this year. Injuries have plagued the team throughout the season.

“I am hoping that this upcoming spring season will be much better,” Johnson said.

“On the women’s side we really just need everybody healthy again for the upcoming track season. The injuries were such a setback for this year, and we couldn’t overcome it.”

Next comes the transition of the cross-country team into the track season.

Cameron track season begins the first week of December.