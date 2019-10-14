Social Media’s Slippery Slope

By Amanda King

Voices Editor

the_amandaking

Can we all agree that more social media platforms exist than we could ever need?

Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, Tumblr, YouTube, Pinterest, Reddit, Skype, Vimeo, Yelp, Goodreads, WhatsApp, Flixster, TikTok — the list of social networking service providers are truly endless.

And while perhaps the concept of social networking isn’t something that just cropped up recently, the continuing increase in media platform development likely stems in part from the rise of cell phones — particularly the iPhone.

With the greatest selling point of new smartphones being their access to downloadable games and applications, it’s no wonder that as electronics become more embroiled in daily life, app developers are constantly attempting to create a trendier platform than those before.

Despite the differing purposes of these new social media platforms, they all have one dangerous commonality: the blatantly unrealistic expectations they set.

Obviously, people only post about the good things in their lives — or at least only the things they want to remember. And for whatever reason, we as humans seem to be incapable of being consciously aware of this fact while scrolling through our feeds. So we see these celebrities and social media influencers getting paid to brag about their perfectly aesthetic lives, and we feel bad that our lives aren’t as happy or carefree.

This is most hurtfully shown in teenage girls who see these oftentimes heavily edited, and always strategically staged pictures of models or popular idols — which truly, there is just no getting away from — and feel like they are inadequate because they don’t look or act like their icons do.

Not to exclude teenage boys — who arguably might have it worse looking at other males who society deems desirable, seeing as how boys are still often taught to be “manly” in a more inherently violent way than girls are told to act “girly.”

These distressing feelings can cause extensive emotional damage—eating disorders, depression and various other mental and physical health problems can all result from setting unattainable beauty standards.

But where does the fault lie?

With the people who post about their unbelievable lives, ignorant of the consequences their actions might cause?

With the conglomerates running these media apps, for giving influencers a platform to market themselves to a susceptible public?

Think about it: Is social media really just intrinsically bad, like everyone seems to assume? Or are the people who use it as a career foundation genuinely meaning to target vulnerable users?

No, of course not.

The fault lies in you — in each of us.

We don’t have to follow these people. We don’t have to make profiles and compare our posts to theirs. In fact, would you believe, we don’t have to download these apps at all!

Sure, you can blame the people who publicly gloat about their unbelievable lives — because yes, they might be responsible for perpetuating this harmful culture — but there is no way for them to know if certain followers are going to be triggered by a post. And even if there was a way, would it really be their responsibility?

Consider blaming your late-night Taco Bell run on the company’s nighttime advertising. Why should this fast-food chain be held accountable for your decision?

Moreover, can you really say that the television is at fault because it gave Taco Bell a medium through which to reach you? Does this inanimate object control you?

The clear answer is no. We make our own choices. We are capable of self-control.

Social media can undoubtedly cause negative impacts to physical and mental health — numerous studies have proved it; the statistics are proven. Most of us are living proof of its influence ourselves.

But at what point do we take a step back and accept that a pretty face smiling through a cell phone screen, which you’ll likely never actually see in person, is not the brunt of the problem? Nor is it the lifeless intermediary of social networking apps?

You have the power to disconnect from these people and these platforms. You can remove yourself from the toxicity.

Now, is it fair that you should have to refrain from using an app you enjoy? Is it fair to ask you to stay out of a networking circle because you feel too affected by the constant falsehood?

No, you shouldn’t have to. But you can.

If you really want to avoid it, and if your wellbeing demands it, you can.