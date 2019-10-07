CU Disability Resource Fair

By Payton Williams

Managing Editor

@YoureSoVanya

On Oct. 1 in the McMahon

Centennial Complex lobby, the Office of Student Development hosted their annual Disability

Awareness Resource Fair.

The fair consisted of a number of booths featuring presentations from various groups within the

community and state devoted to offering aid to students and community members suffering from

disabilities.

The services offered by the organizations at the fair covered a varied range of possible needs,

from legal services offered by the

Oklahoma Disability Law Center, to assistance with the college application process provided by the

Office of Student Support Services at Cameron, to therapy dogs provided by Paws

With Love Therapy Dogs, Inc, a Lawton-based therapy dog provider.

Dr. Jennifer Pruchnicki, Director of Student Development at Cameron University, spoke about the

importance of having all of these various organizations present their services under one roof.

“Instead of maybe hunting down resources,” Pruchnicki said. “We’re hoping this event gives them

easier access to a lot of information about what’s available.”

The event, hosted on the Cameron Campus, is both open to and oriented toward the entire Lawton

Community, featuring services not just for

college students who may be in need of assistance, but for anyone who may need assistance, such as

those attempting to apply for jobs with a

disability, or those disabled on the job and seeking compensation.

Pruchnicki said the importance of having the fair be open to the public,

rather than only oriented to Cameron students.

“We open this event to the public because we think that it’s helpful to have all these different

agencies under one roof,” Pruchnicki said. “So they’re not having to do the footwork or make a

bunch of phone calls.”

Pruchnicki also spoke about the importance of spreading awareness of available services to people

with disabilities to people who may not be disabled.

“I think it’s not so much ‘If’ you get a disability, it’s ‘when,’” Pruchnickie said. “Many of us

will be impacted at some point where

accessablility becomes an issue, so as we age, we’re going to need some of these resources.”

Some of the organizations at the fair presented there for the first time, including Aaragon

Chiropractic

and Decompression Clinic, who

were offering free adjustments and

massages to attendees.

Pruchnicki was excited about Aaragon Chiropractic’s involvement at the fair.

“They’ve been able to offer some adjustments for students and participants,” Pruchnicki said. “I

just did one, and not only do I feel

adjusted, I feel like my whole attitude is better.”

Another fairly new addition to the fair was the Paws With Love Therapy Dogs, Inc. presentation,

featuring a service dog named Handsome Rob, who students and participants could interact with.

Their presentation comes ahead of plans for service dogs to be on campus more often throughout the

semester.

Students who feel the need to alleviate stress will be able to find these therapy dogs between 9:00

a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Oct. 8 and 22, then again on Nov. 12 and 26. in the North Shepler Tower,

fourth floor, room 431.