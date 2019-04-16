Cameron falls 4-11 against Angelo State

By Mason Orso

At 1 p.m., April 7, The Aggies fell behind 4-11 against Angelo State in San Angelo, Texas.

The Rams scored first buy hitting a home run in the first inning and another in the third inning.

Down 2-0, Cameron retaliated with a two-run home run in the fourth inning off the bat of CU senior Myles Miller.

CU junior Dillon Turney walked earlier in the inning and then came around to score on the two-out long ball by Miller.

Angelo State battled back with a four-run inning in the bottom of the frame to take a 6-2 lead.

The Aggies prevented Angelo State from scoring in the next three innings.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, No. 11 Jackson Hardy from the Rams added five more to the scoreboard, giving them an 11-2 advantage.

Turney and Miller scored again in the top of the ninth to add two more runs for the Aggies.

Turney managed a base hit into left field with one out, and Miller clobbered another long ball into outfield making the game 11-4 at the top of the ninth inning.

Back-to-back singles by Hayden Jaco and Beau Williams put two runners on for Jordan Harrison-Dudley, who popped out to center field to end the game.

Cameron recorded six hits in the game, four of which came in the ninth inning, alone.

Turney went 2-3 with two runs scored, while Miller had a 2-4 day with two runs scored and four RBI.

The CU bullpen struck out two batters and gave up five earned runs on eight hits and four walks.

CU’s record dropped to 15-22 overall and 6-6 in league play.

They are now fourth in the conference standings, while the Rams remain in first with a 10-2 record.

At 7 p.m., April 18, the Aggies will play Eastern New Mexico at home.