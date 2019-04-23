Aggies prevail over UT Permian Basin

By Mason Orso

At 6 p.m., April 19, the Aggie softball team beat out the UT Permian Basin Falcons 5-0.

Freshman pitcher Breley Webb started on the mound and pitched every inning of the game.

Both teams struggled to bring runners to home plate during the first inning.

The Aggies scored a run in the second inning by making contact with the ball, which caused the Falcons to make an error.

Junior catcher Callie Busby hit a single into left field but was thrown out at second base.

Senior utility Abbey Warren came around to score when freshman third base Kylie French grounded a ball into outfield.

During the third inning, Webb hammered a homerun to bring junior shortstop Brenna Busby back to home plate.

Freshman second base Khmaria Edwards opened up the sixth inning by hitting a single and stealing second base.

Warren stepped up to the plate and also hit a single right down the middle of the field bringing Edwards home.

French brings Warren in hitting a double to left center field.

Warren takes the top by going 2-3 with two runs scored followed by Busby and Edwards going 1-3 scoring a run.

The Aggies bump up their record 30-12 for the season and 17-8 in the Lone Star Conference causing UTPB to drop 10-34 for the season.

At 1-3 p.m. on April 19, the Aggies will battle it out with UT Permian Basin at the McMahon Field and Athletics center to end the three game series.

The Aggies are currently ranked fourth in the Lone Star Conference; the Falcons, however, sit in last place.

There are five games left until conference championship.

For more information about Cameron University’s softball team visit cameronaggies.com.