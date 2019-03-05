Lady Aggies Steal Victory

By: Mason Orso

At 5:30 p.m., Feb. 28, the Cameron University women’s basketball team secures a 91-80 victory over Texas A&M Kingsville.

Lehja Smith playing forward, places two points on the board with a layup one minute into the game.

A freshman and guard for the Aggies is Maighan Hedge who shoots the first 3-pointer with seven minutes left into the first quarter.

Senior forward/guard Chelsea Heidebrecht lands another 3-pointer with four minutes left in the quarter tying up the game.

The Aggies were down 19-28 at the end of the first quarter.

The Aggies kept the energy going with a 10-0 run, gaining a one point advantage early into the second quarter.

Sophomore forward Jazmin Luster landed three free throws that were critical for the Aggies.

The two team’s battle back and forth and the Aggies take a 44-40 lead at halftime.

The battle continues and the Aggies tie the game 57-57 at 4:47 in the 3rd quarter.

By the end of the quarter Texas A&M take the lead 70-68.

Early into the 4th quarter the Aggies are down 71-73 with eight minutes left of the game.

Hedge shoots two free throws and Junior Guard Ava Battese lands a 3-pointer taking a 3 point lead with 7 minutes left in the quarter.

Battese shoots another 3-pointer securing a four point lead.

Hedge finished with a team high scoring 21 points throughout the entire game.

She also obtained four rebounds and finished out with three assists.

Smith from Fort Lauderdale finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

The Aggies played their strongest in the final quarter outscoring Texas A&M Kingsville. Cameron ended the fourth on a 23-7 run.

CU set a new season high in three pointers made with 15.

Their win places their record to 8-19 overall.

The Aggies will be playing the homecoming game against Angelo State 2 p.m. Mar. 2 in the Aggie gym.