By: Celeste Powell

The Center for Academic Success hosted a Plan Your Planner event at the beginning of the semester to help prepare students for their workload.

To attend the event, students were required to bring the schedules and syllabi from each of their classes along with a planner or calendar.

The Center for Academic Success is located on the first floor of Nance-Boyer in room 1008.

Center for Academic Success director Leisha Estep said the goal for the event was to supply students with a foundation of success.

“At the beginning of the semester when we’re not doing as much one on one tutoring yet we wanted to do something that supports Cameron students,” she said.

In hosting this event, Estep said she hoped to encourage time management and eliminate a fleeing response to difficult assignments.

“A lot of the times procrastination is a secondary action,” she said. “Usually because you’re overwhelmed or unsure of the steps you need to take to complete something.”

Center for Academic Success business and accounting tutor Kelly Douglas said there are several solutions to procrastination.

“Take your daily list and put check marks as you knock things out,” he said. “When you plan-out an entire month’s worth of stuff, it looks like a scary monster until you break it up into pieces.”

Estep said the Center for Academic Success offers students assistance year-round in developing skills such as, time-management, study habits and basic computer literacy.

She also said they offer tutoring in the subjects of business, accounting, government, biology and chemistry.

For students needing assistance in a specific subject at a desired time, appointments are available by calling 580-581-5911. Walk-in appointments are also encouraged.

Estep said the Center is available to all students, no matter the circumstance, Monday through Thursdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“A lot of what people talked about was that we were a hidden gem,” she said. “We don’t want to be hidden. We offer a lot in a little space, but it’s centrally located and we hope that students come in and use it.”