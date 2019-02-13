Lawton Public Schools AIM for Success

On Feb. 13, twenty Lawton Public Schools sophomores visited Cameron University as part of the Apprenticeship, Internship and Mentorship (AIM) for Lawton leadership and career development program.

According to a Lawton Public School press release, students will participate in three days of workshops, leadership exercises and lectures by community leaders.

“Select participants will take part in hands-on leadership training, tour civic and government facilities and develop solutions to community-wide issues,” the release said.

While visiting Cameron, students split into groups of five to visit different campus departments and to interact with Cameron students and educators.

Five students visited Cameron’s communication, English and foreign language department to learn about journalism and media production at Cameron.

MacArthur High School students Jade Butler and Brianna Naburn, Eisenhower High School students Diana Dao and Kenneth Thompson, and Lawton High School student Jesse Nabors took tours of the CU News studio and the student media newsroom.