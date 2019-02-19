Album Review: Grande Succeeds With New Honest Tone

By: Lea Killian

On Feb. 8, Ariana Grande released her fifth studio album, “Thank U, Next,” six months after the summer release of her fourth album, “Sweetener.”

The album features two of Grande’s Billboard Hot 100 no. 1 songs, “Thank U, Next” “7 Rings,” alongside ten other songs conveying her journey during the last six months.

Grande took to Twitter before the album’s release and said, “A lot of this album mourns failed, yet important, beautiful relationships in my life. It also celebrates growth and exploring new independence.”

The album begins with one of Grande’s more personal pieces, “Imagine,” a song in which she describes a loving, intimate relationship.

Through the chorus, Grande sings, “Imagine a world like that,” and the tone begins to change. Always open with her fans, Grande said of the song, “Imagine equals denial. Kind of like pretending it never ended.”

This track also displays Grande’s extensive vocal range in the form of high pitched whistle tones that haven’t appeared since her first single, “The Way,” featuring the late Mac Miller.

“Imagine” is not the only song on Grande’s album with a subdued tone.

Widely discussed among fans, the song “Ghostin’” describes how badly she feels for the person she is with because she still loves someone else.

Investigative fans quickly discover that the song samples Mac Miller’s song, “2009”, featured on his last album, “Swimming.”

“Ghostin’” is easily Grande’s most personal song to date with lyrics that draw for fans images of what it might have been like for her and her former fiancé, Pete Davidson, after Grande’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller passed away in September, “I know that it breaks your heart when I cry again, over him.”

“Ghostin” is written beautifully, and fits perfectly in such a telling album.

There are more revealing songs throughout the album, such as “Fake Smile” and “Needy,” but Grande also continues her streak of truly catchy pop songs that will be playing in the car for months.

A recent video release of “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” is her latest to catch everyone’s attention.

When asked on Twitter why she wanted to add such a song to a more intimate album, Grande said, “I think it’s funny. I liked the idea of ending a more honest and vulnerable project with a punchline.”

“NASA,” the third song on the album, and a personal favorite, caught the attention of…well, “NASA.”

On the album’s release date, they tweeted, “Hey, Ariana, we saw ‘NASA’ trending this morning and thought it was about one of our new discoveries. But we realized you might need some space.”

Even Buzz Aldrin, one of the first people to land on the moon, said, “Do you think I’ll make it into one of Ariana’s songs, too?” to which Ariana replied, “Honest to god, someone come check on me. Buzz, you can have a whole album.”

“Thank U, Next” may have been born out of a significant amount personal trauma Grande endured in a very short amount of time but it radiates strength, positivity and vulnerability.

In this album, Ariana Grande has proven herself to be a versatile, complex artist who is wholly confident in her craft.

The Sweetener World Tour, which will also feature plenty of songs from “Thank U, Next,” begins on March 18 in Albany, New York and ends Oct. 13 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Grande is performing in the Dallas and Oklahoma City areas at the end of May.

I give “Thank U, Next” a 10/10.