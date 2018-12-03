CU Giving Tree

Drue Watkins

Managing Editor

On Nov. 27, the Cameron University Foundation started its Giving Tuesday donation campaign. All proceeds from the event—which included tax free donations—will be gifted to the Campus Closet located at the Cameron Village.

To promote the event, the Association started the hashtag #CUGIVINGTUESDAY on social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

Director of Development for University Advancement Lorie Garrison said the Campus Closet is all about supplying Cameron students.

“The main goal of the closet is to provide free basic and essential items to students in need. Blankets, kitchen items and cleaning supplies seem to be the most popular items that students seek when visiting the closet.

“Since its opening in 2017, the closet has served over 100 students who may not have access to basic day-to-day necessities.”

Although the official event was on Nov. 27, Garrison said donations are accepted for students all year long.

“During this season of giving, we could not think of a greater way to give back to the students who need it most.”

All money that is raised from Giving Tuesday and all year-round will be spent on items for the closet. Garrison said they plan on keeping the closet as stocked as possible.

“When students do not have to worry about whether they have the basic necessities that many of us often take for granted, like blankets and laundry detergent, they are able to focus more on their academic endeavors.”