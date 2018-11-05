Drue Watkins

Managing Editor

From 6 – 8 p.m. on Oct. 30, the Programing and Activities Council (PAC) hosted Cameron University’s Annual Halloween Carnival at the Aggie Rec Center.

The Halloween Carnival held a variety of free games, refreshments and activities for CU students, staff, faculty and families of the Cameron community. PAC sponsored the event, but over 20 different student organizations also pitched in, along with several vendors who showcased Halloween-themed goods—trick or treating included.

PAC President Aalia Oloyede said the Halloween Carnival is just another way to show how Cameron is the best university around.

“It means a lot for Cameron and the local community in the sense that it provides an entertaining place,” she said. “PAC is always doing exciting events for the students and it’s a fun way to give back to the Lawton community.

“I am always excited about seeing what kind of costumes people come in. Everyone always puts on their most innovative and exciting costumes—it’s a fun experience.”

Many of the sponsors at the event—who already dressed themselves in costumes—encouraged attendees to also dress up and show-off their creativity, ultimately leading to a costume contest.

The kid friendly Carnival designed itself to be a safe, secure and friendly place for those who wished to play games and trick or treat without any fear or repercussions.

Each student organization that attended the Carnival held their own games for the CU community, and many of the games included prizes for those who won.

Coordinator of Campus Life Daniel McFadden said the Halloween Carnival does so much for campus and the surrounding Lawton Fort Sill community.

“The Halloween Carnival is extremely important for Cameron University because it is a wonderful time for the entire Cameron community to come together and celebrate this joyful event,” he said. “It is always nice to see students, faculty and staff come together, especially during this busy time of the year.

“The overall focus is to give the students and children a place to do some trick or treating in a safe environment. In addition, it allows our student organizations to showcase their organizations and activities they came up with for the Carnival.”

McFadden also said the overall emphasis of the Halloween Carnival is to get the Cameron family active and involved—for more students to interact with each other and branch out to different organizations, making new friends and discovering new passions.

As an annual event that occurs every year, the Halloween Carnival is one of PAC’s largest holiday celebrations. McFadden said it is influential for all segments of the CU community, and in turn, generates a strong foundation move forward for the rest of the semester.

“I think it is a big deal for PAC to be hosting events such as the Halloween Carnival on campus because it truly brings the campus together as one,” he said. “It is a pleasure to see PAC host these large events and for student organizations to come out and support it—it allows the community on Cameron to continue growing together.

“It also allows children to have a wonderful, safe time doing the activities and getting some candy. I just hope everyone had a fun time and enjoyed themselves.”

For more information on PAC, or for how to volunteer a student organization for next year’s Halloween Carnival, contact PAC at pac@cameron.edu.