Aggies Take MSU

Katie Livingston

Sports Editor

On Oct. 30, the Cameron women’s volleyball team took their final home match of the season at 3-1 against rival school Midwestern State University (MSU). After suffering a 3-1 loss against MSU on Oct. 2, the Aggies came into the match with the intention to dominate.

According to senior libero Brittnee Altic, the Aggies came into the game prepared for a fight.

“We just wanted it more,” Altic said. “You could just tell we came here knowing were ready. We were prepared.”

MSU started the match off strong with a 10-2 run in the first set. Cameron began to pull ahead, taking a four-point rally that brought them just behind MSU at 23-18. MSU battled back, taking two more points and the first set at 25-18.

Both teams fought hard in the second set, scoring back and forth until the Aggies gained their footing and took an 11-1 stretch, putting them in the lead at 17-9. MSU refused to relent and, after an attack error by the Aggies, were able to come up just behind Cameron at 21-19. The Aggies then lengthened their lead with 5-1 stretch, taking the set at 25-20 and tying the match.

Set three was back and forth with neither team being able to take the lead. The Aggies landed the first point, thanks to a kill from senior middle blocker Brandy Carr. MSU responded by taking two straight. The teams were neck and neck until a pair of errors from MSU allowed Cameron to pull ahead. Cameron took the set at 26-24, taking the lead in the match at 2-1.

The final set started off with another battle, with neither team allowing the other to gain substantial footing.

The Aggies then landed a four point rally, allowing them to take a 13-7 lead.

Cameron was able to hold that lead through the rest of the match with help from sophomore outside hitter Amarachi Iwunze and Carr who each landed a kill. Cameron took the set at 25-17 and won the match at 3-1, scoring a victory against rival MSU.

Head Volleyball Coach Tatiana Booth attributes the win to the spirit her players brought to the court.

“The biggest thing is, I think, we were a little bit more aggressive,” Booth said. “We didn’t make as many errors as they did. We definitely challenged them.”

Cameron now sits at 4-25 in the season and 2-17 in the Lone Star Conference, while MSU falls 5-22 in the season and 3-16 in Lone Star Conference play.

For more information contact sports information at kmeans@cameron.edu.