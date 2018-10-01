Residence Hall Association: Open Mic Night

Jackson Miller

Staff Writer

The Cameron Residence Hall Association (RHA) hosted its first Open Mic Night this semester at 8 p.m., Sept. 19, in the Mezzanine Lobby of the Shepler Center.

RHA President and senior Communication major Kristopher Mayfield said he has been a member of RHA since the beginning of his sophomore year.

“The reason I joined the RHA is because I was very interested in being a residential Assistant,” he said.

“And the RHA events are as fun as most of the events that the R.A. does, so I figured I could just spread my time between the two.”

Freshman Biology major Jessica Parnell performed her own rendition of John Legend’s hit song “All of Me.”

Parnell said she was open to the idea of performing in front of an audience.

“I know that I have talent, so I want to show it off,” she said. “And I feel that this is the perfect place to show off what I have.

“It’s a really great atmosphere to have everyone come out and do these certain events. It brings the school together and allows people to make new friends.”

The participants did not need to audition for Open Mic Night.

Although there were students who planned to perform when they arrived at the event, some students decided to perform after they saw how comfortable everyone else was.

Cambron Alsbrook performed Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

“I don’t really listen to a lot of Elvis,” he said, “but that song really stuck out to me because I heard it a lot growing up.”

Alsbrook also said, as a child, he would exclusively sing to his family members out of fear of being taunted by his peers.

Open Mic Night helped him become more open to singing in front of other people.

“I kind of gained more confidence,” he said. “I just decided to push myself.”

For more information on future RHA events or how to get involved, students can contact the organization directly at housing@cameron.edu.