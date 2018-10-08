Movie Magic and Mask Masking

Stacie Larsen

Managing Editor

On Oct. 2, Cameron’s Programming Activities Council (PAC) hosted a double event including a “Purge” mask-making and movie night featuring “The First Purge.”

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the McMahon Centennial Complex, PAC offered students the opportunity to paint a mask in preparation for movie night, which took place at 7 p.m., in the McCasland Foundation Ballroom.

Students who decorated masks in the afternoon had the chance to enter a mask- making contest, which took place after the movie.

CU Coordinator of Campus Life and PAC Faculty Advisor Daniel McFadden said the purpose of having PAC on campus is to provide students with event opportunities that bring them together, provide a support system and give them a chance to do something different.

“For students attending the events, I want to see them have the best experience possible,” he said.

He said his goal as advisor is to help PAC members gain leadership experience by empowering them to make their own decisions when planning campus events.

“I really like to have a hands off approach,” he said. “I like to have the students try to make as many decisions as possible. I like to engage in conversation and to see and have them come up with the best decision and not just give them the answer.

“So, that when they leave Cameron, they feel like they have the ability and confidence to make a difference in whatever field they choose to continue in their studies or career choice.”

He said his favorite part of his job is getting to know the students on a personal level.

“It’s the passion that these students have to really make a difference on campus,” he said, “and to plan the best events for all different styles of students.

“Those relationships make every day worth it.”

He said he thinks events on campus are important for all students, including members of PAC because it gives them the ability to not only grow as as individuals but also as Cameron Aggies.

Senior Criminal Justice major and PAC President Aalia Oloyede said she hopes to provide students with a way to de-stress.

“In college, you go from class to test or some other educational program,” she said. “PAC is all about fun.”

When choosing and planning movie nights, she said that PAC tries to think about what college students might want to watch.

“The ones that PAC plays are not available on Netflix or hulu,” she said. “It’s a way for people to see something that’s not readily available to them.”

Freshman Environmental Science major Derrick Alexandre won the mask-making contest and received a $20 Walmart gift card.

“I for sure thought I was going to be the winner,” he said.

Alexandre said that it was his first time attending a movie night hosted by PAC.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity to grab some popcorn and enjoy the vibe,” he said. “I really liked it because I hadn’t watched the movie yet.

“I typically enjoy school activities [and] seeing that it was a movie night, I thought we could chill for awhile.”

Fore more information about PAC , visit cameron.edu/pac or The Office of Campus Life located on the second floor of the McMahon Centennial Complex.