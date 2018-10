Talking truth: At 4:20 p.m., on Sept. 20, in the housing great room, Cameron’s South Shepler Resident Assistants hosted a Wake and Bake event featuring Associate Professor of Psycholgy Dr. Thom Balmer, who discussed the effects of using marijuana, as well as alcohol, caffeine, sugar and other drugs. Attending CU students participated in the discussion by asking questions and interacting with one another.