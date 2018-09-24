Long-Time Staff Member Retires After 30 Years

Department of Communication, English and Foreign Languages Administrative Assistant Norma Schmall retired after more than 30 years. The department threw Schmall a surprise retirement party on Sept. 14, which consisted of cake, refreshments and guests from across campus. Schmall received a personalized award from Department Chair Dr. Christopher Keller for her services to the faculty and students. During the handing of the award, Keller also spoke about his experiences with Schmall and how important she was to the faculty. After receiving her award, Schmall thanked everyone for her time in the department.