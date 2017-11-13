Cameron P.R.I.D.E Hosts Q&A Panel

Madison Lyda

Staff Writer

From 5-8 p.m. on Nov. 3rd, Cameron University P.R.I.D.E. hosted an identities panel and Q&A for the public in the MCC Ballroom.

The event centers on promoting information and awareness about the various gender identities and sexual orientations, while emphasizing its existence on campus. The event is offered by Cameron University as part of this year’s Festival X, and the theme revolved around “Identities.”

Individuals of all ages, identities and groups were present at the night’s discussion. The turnout offered the panel a variety of questions to answer.

The night started off with an introduction to the members of the panel and an insight to what Cameron P.R.I.D.E. is and stands for.

After introductions, the Identities Panel began and it lasted the first half of the night.

The panel consisted of various sexual identities and genders who provided their insight and perspectives on gender identities. They informed the audience of issues present in the government and the United States that affect the LGBTQ+ community.

Along with providing personal stories of experiences and knowledge, the Identities Panel became the based discussion point for the night. The Q&A panel followed it after a quick recess.

Cameron P.R.I.D.E decided to leave all questions up to the public’s discretion. They also provided privacy to the individuals by having them write down their questions on notecards.

P.R.I.D.E. approached the Q&A with a humorous vibe, while still maintaining a level of sophistication for the serious questions.

Sophomore Communication major Dillon Strong, one of the hosts and panel members for the night, said that the purpose of the event was to inform and educate.

“We wanted to give people the materials they needed while being in a safe environment where they can ask anything they want,” he said.

The event provided perspective on identities that are not commonly known within the community and explained how to react when faced with adversity and diversity.

Cameron Alumni Victoria Orndorff said that the event had been eye-opening.

“It has truly shaped and affected the campus,” she said. “It was fascinating getting to know more about my community and all of the wonderful types of identities it contains.”

For more information, contact P.R.I.D.E advisor Cory Sanders at (580) 581-5901.