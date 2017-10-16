CU Writing Contests

Madison Lyda

Staff Writer

Cameron University is offering students the opportunity to enter a variety of writing contests for the 2017-18 school year.

John G. Morris Poetry Prize

This semester, Cameron University will be offering the 11th annual John G. Morris Poetry Prize.

Morris founded the contest in 2006 to memorialize his deceased mother, Marian Cary Miles Morris-Zepp, who was the original inspiration behind Morris’ passion for writing.

The contest is designed for students who are interested in poetry and is open to all undergraduate Cameron students.

Student who enter may submit up to five original unpublished poems.

The first-place poem will win $300, and the poet will present the winning poem at a reading during the annual Department of English and Foreign Languages banquet.

The second place poem will win $200 and the third-place winner will receive $150.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 2, 2018, and there is no entry fee.

Leigh Holmes Creative Nonfiction Contest

Founded in 2003, The Leigh Holmes Creative Nonfiction contest showcases the work of undergraduate writers who attend Cameron University.

Professor Emeritus Leigh Holmes taught composition and rhetoric, nonfiction prose and Film and Literature.

He was a renowned writer who published several essays and articles in professional journals including “Rhetoric Society Quarterly,” and “The English Journal.”

The contest is open to all undergraduate Cameron students who are enrolled for the spring semester.

A student may enter one original unpublished piece of creative nonfiction to be considered by the judges.

A panel of judges will determine the year’s winner on the basis of craft, structure and style, and the winner of the contest will receive $300.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, Dec. 8, and there is no entry fee.