CU Runners Place Seventh at Invite

Ready to Run: Freshman Eduardo Gutierrez leads the Aggies at the start of a race. The Cameron cross country team places seventh in their final regular season race.

CU Sports Information

In their final tune up before the Lone Star Conference Championships, the Cameron cross country team placed seventh at the South Plains Invitational with a total time of 2:21:35.40 on Oct. 7 in Levelland, Texas.

The Aggies averaged a time off 28:19.08 in the 8k race, a full two minutes behind the race winner and host South Plains College.

Other teams in the race included UT Permian Basin and Western New Mexico, which CU will compete against at the league race on Oct. 21 in Kingsville, Texas.

The Mustangs placed fifth with a total time of 28:00.41, while the Falcons had an average race time of 27:59.72 but were a point behind WNMU in sixth.

Freshman Maxime Icart led the way for the Aggies as he placed 15th with a time of 27:26.10 and was the only Aggie in the top-25.

Sophomore Marvin Dierker finished in 30th with a 28:10.40 time, while freshmen Eduardo Gutierrez and Felix Nadeborn placed 34th and 35th respectively.

Additionally, sophomore Celso Ramirez was 39th with a sub-29 minute time and freshman Steffen Riestenpatt placed in the top-50 with a time of 29:18.20.

Freshmen Deandre Fontenot, Cesar Rangel and Xavier Obregon all finished outside of the top-50 with over 30 minute finishes.

South Plains runners Felix Kosgei and Andrew Bosquez placed first and second with 25 minute times.

Cameron will take on the rest of the Lone Star Conference to see who will take the title.