LSC to Add Eight Schools in 2019

Krista Pylant & the Lone Star Conference

Cameron athletes will see added league competition with the expansion of the Lone Star Conference (LSC) to 19 member institutions starting in the fall of 2019.

Eight schools from the Heartland Conference will join the LSC’s current 11 members to become the biggest conference in the NCAA Division II.

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, Dallas Baptist University, Lubbock Christian University, Oklahoma Christian University, Rogers State University, St. Edward’s University, St. Mary’s University and Texas A&M International University will join the conference.

Founded in 1931, the LSC started as a fivemember conference of Texas-based schools. With the latest expansion, it will become a 19-member league with 13 members in Texas, three in Oklahoma, two in New Mexico and one in Arkansas.

LSC Commissioner Jay Poerner said in a press release that the expansion is exciting for the league.

“The addition of these eight schools makes the LSC the largest and most dynamic conference in NCAA Division II,” Poerner said. “These 19 institutions will represent the very best in Division II through a shared commitment to excellence in academics, athletics and student-athlete development.

“I am thankful to the leadership of the LSC Council of Presidents for its guidance in leading this expansion effort.”

Located in Fort Smith, Arkansas, UAFS has an enrollment of more than 6,600 students. The Lions sponsor 10 NCAA Division II sports (volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and men’s and women’s tennis).

DBU is located in Dallas with an enrollment of 5,156 students. The Patriots sponsor 14 NCAA Division II sports (volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s basketball, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field).

Located in Lubbock, Texas, Lubbock Christian has an enrollment of 1,912 students. The Chaparrals sponsor 15 NCAA Division II sports (volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball and men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field).

Oklahoma Christian is located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with an enrollment of 2,600 students. The Eagles sponsor 16 NCAA Division II sports (men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field and men’s and women’s swimming).

Located in Claremore, Oklahoma, Rogers State has an enrollment of 3,889 students. The Hillcats sponsor 14 NCAA Division II sports (men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball and men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field).

St. Edward’s is located in Austin, Texas, with an enrollment of 4,056 students. The Hilltoppers sponsor 13 NCAA Division II sports (volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball and men’s and women’s tennis).

Located in San Antonio, Texas, St. Mary’s has an enrollment of 3,567 students. The Rattlers sponsor 11 NCAA Division II sports (volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball and men’s and women’s tennis).

Texas A&M International is located in Laredo, Texas, with an enrollment of 7,200 students. The Dustdevils sponsor 11 NCAA Division II sports (volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball).

This addition marks the LSC’s first expansion since UT Permian Basin and Western New Mexico joined the conference in 2016.