Millions Unite for Women’s March

Mary Davis

Staff Writer

Over a million people Nation-wide participated in the Women’s March on January 21 following the inauguration of the 45th president, Donald Trump.

People gathered in peaceful demonstration in protest of the newly sworn in President; however, they marched for a variety of reasons including concerns for the environment, women’s rights and health, social justice, education and national unity.

The expected turnout for the Oklahoma City Sister March was around 3,000 participants. The amount doubled expectations with an estimate of 7,000 attendees.

Cameron University graduate Komantcia Jones said she attended the march as a matter of personal principle.

“Becoming an adult you have a responsibility to go out and stand up for what you believe in, in different ways,” she said. “I am excited to explore those different ways.”

Jones also described how the diverse environment brought her optimism for the future.

“It was pretty cool to see all the different types of people out here,” she said. “That really makes me feel that we are coming together.”

Musical theatre major Thomas Hudson of the University of Central Oklahoma also attended the Women’s March. He expressed concern for those who are comfortable with the country’s current state.

“People are hopeful and it is scary that they are because of the things going on,” Hudson said. “We need this right now because we need to know there are more people out there who are strong and fighting.”

Hudson also said women leaders have always inspired him.

“Women – black, white and Latina – [of] every heritage [and] religion just leading is very empowering for myself,” Hudson said.

Although there were many women leaders at the Women’s March, the American government does not directly reflect this representation of women.

According to the Center for American Women in Politics, women make up less than 26 percent in each level of office in the U.S. government, even though women account for half of our population.

Inter-Parliamentary Union Statics has the U.S. as 101st on their list for percentage of women in government as of December 2016.

Some of the top 10 countries leading with the most female representation include Rwanda, Bolivia, Cuba, Iceland, Sweden and Mexico.

Although, some of the countries that outrank the U.S. are still developing, they still have proportionally more women representatives in their government than the U.S.

According to the results of a longitudinal study published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in April of 2016, women are more likely to attain a bachelor’s degree than men.

By the age of 29, 34 percent of women will receive a bachelor’s degree, in comparison to 26 percent of men.

According to the Institute of Women’s Policy Research, women continue to be paid less than men, earning only 80 cents for every dollar a man earns. These statistics add up to a gender wage gap of 20 percent, suggesting room for growth in various aspects of American gender equality.

In an effort to close these gaps, women will continue to march in protest until true equality is reached.