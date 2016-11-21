Volleyball Closes Out the Season with Loss in Texas

Krista Pylant

Copy Editor

@KristaPylant8

The Cameron volleyball team closed out their regular season with a three-set loss (25-15, 25-12, 25-18) to Texas A&M-Kingsville on Nov. 12.

The Javelinas put on an offensive display, outmatching the Aggies 53 to 24 in kills en route to a .358 hitting clip on the afternoon.

Kingsville also recorded eight team blocks and six aces, while Cameron only managed one in each category.

The Aggies climbed to a 6-3 lead to start the match, but the Javelinas strung together five straight kills to take an 8-6 advantage.

Two Texas A&M-Kingsville errors allowed the Aggies to tie it at eight-all.However, the Javelinas inched ahead before another five-point run gave them an eight-point lead.

Texas A&M-Kingsville used that offensive power to knock down 20 kills in their 25-15 first set win. Kingsville built on that momentum in a 7-1 start in the second game. They kept ahead of CU by as much as five points until chaining another five straight to pull in front 20-10.

Texas A&M-Kingsville combined for five team blocks in set two, claiming the frame 25-12.

Set three proved to be a closer affair, with seven ties and two lead changes.

After dropping a 9-8 lead, Cameron fell behind the Javelinas 16-11 before going on a five-point run to tie the game at 16 points apiece.

Texas A&M-Kingsville clawed ahead two points to take a 20-18 advantage before putting down five straight kills in a 25-18 victory to take the set and the match.

Paige Dixon and Jenna Gillean each had six kills to lead the team, while Brittany Lawson had five.

Shelby Pohlmeyer recorded a team-high 17 assists, and Katrina Campbell led the team with nine digs.

Krystal Faison paced the Javelinas with 15 kills and 11 digs as Texas A&M-Kingsville moves to 25-8 overall and 14-6 in the Lone Star Conference.

Cameron ends the regular season 3-26 on the year, 1-19 in the league.